DOVER, Del. (CBS) — All state courts in Delaware are pausing jury trials in response to increasing COVID-19 cases. They’re going back to phase two of restrictions.
That means building capacity and staffing levels will be at 50% and no more than 10 visitors will be allowed in any courtroom.
Non-jury civil and criminal trials will continue, along with grand jury proceedings.
