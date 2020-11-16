CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — All state courts in Delaware are pausing jury trials in response to increasing COVID-19 cases. They’re going back to phase two of restrictions.

That means building capacity and staffing levels will be at 50% and no more than 10 visitors will be allowed in any courtroom.

Non-jury civil and criminal trials will continue, along with grand jury proceedings.

