PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was recognized for his outstanding play in the 2020 MLS season on Monday when the league announced that he had been voted the Goalkeeper of the Year. The team took time to congratulate Blake on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
The 29-year-old Jamaican National Team member posted a 77.8 save percentage and allowed just 18 goals in his regular season appearances good for a 0.88 goals allowed average, which topped the league for goalkeepers with 20 or more appearances this season. In addition, Blake’s 13 wins led all league keepers as the Union posted a 13-5-5 record in matches with Blake between the posts.
The Union led the league with just 20 goals allowed and a 0.87 goals allowed average (GAA) this season while recording the most points in the league to earn their first Supporter’s Shield trophy and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 0.87 GAA is seventh best in league history.
For Blake, this marks the second time he has taken home the league’s goalkeeper of the year honors, having done so previously in 2016.
He is also one of the five finalists for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, marking the first time that a goalkeeper has been a finalist for that award since 2004.
