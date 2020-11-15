A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire region until 11 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temperatures warmed back up to the low 60s Sunday, but it comes at a price, and that is some very gusty winds and a chance for showers or even some brief heavy rain in the later afternoon and evening.

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the entire Delaware Valley until 11p tonight. Reminder, there’s not likely to be much lightning, so don’t count on a heads up thunder-wise. Main threat: damaging winds. Stay weather aware. 🌧👀@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/o48EzLVKhY — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) November 15, 2020

Sunday morning will began with only a few clouds, but over the course of the day, the clouds will thicken up, so enjoy the early morning sunshine if you do see any.

High temperatures today before the cold front swings through will be in the low 60s for Philly and shore, while we could remain in the upper 40s for areas like the Poconos.

Of course, the big story today is the chance for brief heavy rain in the later after and evening with a few rumbles of thunder thrown in for good measure as well.

Don't let the lovely morning fool you, rain and/or a t-storm are on the way for this evening. There is even a rare late year Marginal Risk for severe wx across the region. Strong winds, gusting to 50+mph are possible as the front crosses the area @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UFfqPwAVfR — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 15, 2020

The Storm Prediction Center has even issued a late-season Marginal Risk for severe weather for today as well. Today’s rain will start out very light and spotty at best in the early afternoon across the north & northwest parts of the region.

These early afternoon sprinkles will not be anything really worthwhile. Better chances for showers will develop north and northwest of the city as we head toward the 5 p.m hour. The rain will spread to the east and southeast over the next few hours.

As the actual surface front gets closer to the area, a think ribbon of heavy rain and potentially even strong or severe thunderstorms will develop and push through.

The heaviest of the rain will pass the Poconos and parts of the Lehigh Valley between 7-8 p.m; Philly and suburbs 8-9 p.m; and South Jersey and Shore 9-10 p.m; and off the coastline by 11 p.m. at the latest.

The worst of the rain will occur during the thin line of convection that forms just ahead of the actual surface front. That is where the winds will be the strongest and rain will be the heaviest.

Due to the fast-moving nature of the rain, amounts should likely hover around 0.25-0.5 inches for many areas with a chance for slightly higher amounts across the Poconos.

This should preclude flooding from being a threat with this event. The winds though will be a huge factor all day as well as with the line of possible thunderstorms. Gusts throughout the day for Philly could be as high as 30 mph, but the coast could be as high as 50 mph or even stronger during the evening and nighttime thunderstorms.

This is why there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

After the front moves out, cold air will start to push back into the region and lows tonight are likely to dip into the middle 40s.

A sunny, windy and seasonable day will start the workweek. Monday’s highs should be back into the lower 50s. By Tuesday, another cold front will look to work across the area. This one will have little moisture to work with but it could still squeeze out some wintry mix or even a snow shower in the Poconos or Lehigh Valley. The rest of the region should remain dry.

Strong winds will be a factor in the forecast not just today but through the 1st half of the work week. As temps drop heading into Wednesday we could be dealing with afternoon wind chills that feel like mid 30s @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tboxX6iN3E — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) November 15, 2020

A reinforcing shot of cold air will then spill into the region starting to Wednesday as we continue to deal with the strong winds. Lows temperatures Wednesday morning could be below freezing even in the city and wind chills values will likely be in the teens and 20s early on Wednesday as well.

We will get no break from the cold blast Wednesday afternoon, even with a good amount of sunshine. Wednesday’s highs will stay in the lower 40s and wind chills should make it feel like the 30s all day.

The winds finally quiet down by Thursday but it stays chilly in the 40s with sunny skies. We moderate back to the upper 50s to near 60 by Friday and the weekend.

With the possibility of severe weather, PSE&G shared some tips for residents on how to stay safe and how to prepare.

