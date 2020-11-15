WEATHER ALERTSevere thunderstorm watch issued for entire region until 11 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man believed to be 25 to 30 years old was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 2800 block of Lee street around 3:15 pm.

Police say the man was shot multiple times in the neck. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

