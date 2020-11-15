PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are somewhat realistic. Nobody expects this team to win the Super Bowl, but watching the Birds lose to the bottom-feeding Giants during a pandemic is too much to take.

Birds and buds — dealing with another Eagles’ loss.

“The entire NFC East is awful so it’s still up in the air,” fan Sahil Patel said. “It’s essentially a dumpster fire.”

Eagles fans took in the divisional rivalry romp against the New York Giants along Drury Street and at Tradesman’s on Chestnut Street.

Heating lamps and the midnight green taking lumps were the biggest developments on a chilly Sunday.

“I thought that the Eagles kind of lost it there when Daniel Jones in the first quarter just game them that running touchdown. I mean, it was a little embarrassing. It’s the Giants,” fan Maddie Doepner said.

Eagles fans enjoyed the game while restauranteurs worry about the anticipated announcement from the city Monday about more Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re trying to be as positive as we possibly can with everything that’s happening but it’s like, I’m just gonna be here for staff and let them know it’s OK if you’re feeling uneasy because it’s an uneasy time in the city,” said Tradesman’s manager Jessica Adams.

Workers are worried about more reduced hours and less people coming through their doors again.

COVID cases continue an upward climb around the country and city, as the push and pull between business and public health continues.

“We’re enjoying today. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, like absolutely no idea. There’s whispers around but you never know until the last second,” Adams said.

