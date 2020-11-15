Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters spent Sunday morning battling a house fire in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. The fire started on the second floor around 3:30 this and quickly burned through the house on the 6100 block of Old York Road.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
It’s not clear how many people were inside the home at the time.
