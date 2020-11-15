Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Sunday. It happened on the 3100 block of Custer Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Police say the teen was shot once in the left foot and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Is Superintendent Dr. William Hite In Running For Biden’s Secretary Of Education?
Philadelphia Officials Set To Announce COVID-19 Restrictions Monday
Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?
You must log in to post a comment.