PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people needed to be rescued from a car after it flipped onto its roof and then came to rest on its side in North Philadelphia. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 11th and Buttonwood Streets.
We’re told rescue crews got two people out of the car, and both are doing OK.
