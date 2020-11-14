Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Share Food Program held two distributions on Saturday to help those with food insecurity in Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the 60th Ward Emergency Food Relief Center in West Philadelphia.
Volunteers from the Blackwell Cultural Alliance and Progressive Quality Radio One helped distribute groceries.
A second giveaway served the Kensington neighborhood.
Share Food Program is a Philadelphia-based food justice advocacy working toward ending hunger.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Is Superintendent Dr. William Hite In Running For Biden’s Secretary Of Education?
Philadelphia Officials Set To Announce COVID-19 Restrictions Monday
Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?
You must log in to post a comment.