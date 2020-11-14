CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Share Food Program held two distributions on Saturday to help those with food insecurity in Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the 60th Ward Emergency Food Relief Center in West Philadelphia.

Volunteers from the Blackwell Cultural Alliance and Progressive Quality Radio One helped distribute groceries.

A second giveaway served the Kensington neighborhood.

Share Food Program is a Philadelphia-based food justice advocacy working toward ending hunger.

