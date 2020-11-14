PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is doing its part to help keep passengers safe this weekend. Overnight weekend service on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines is switching from rail to bus.
Shutting down the rail lines will allow time for station cleaning and to enhance midday Broad Street Line local service during the week.
Overnight buses will stop at all stations along both lines between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 am.
New transit schedules go into effect on Sunday and Monday.
