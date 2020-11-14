Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reading Terminal Market might help get you in the holiday spirit. Today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., more than two dozen merchants will show off their holiday specials.
These will include seasonal produce, desserts, gifts and decorations which all available to try or preorder for the holidays.
The Reading Terminal Market is also offering curbside pickup, delivery and shipping for customers this year.
Click here, for more information on the holiday showcase.
