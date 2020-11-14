HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. State health officials reported 5,551 new coronavirus cases on Saturday afternoon.
The statewide total now stands at 259,938 COVID-19 cases.
#COVID19 Update (as of 11/14/20 at 12:00 am):
• 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19
• 259,938 total cases statewide
• 9,274 deaths statewide
• 2,538,147 patients tested negative to date
More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 14, 2020
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, there were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 9,274.
There are 8,089 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
On Friday, Philadelphia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 cases and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says new restrictions will be announced on Monday.
