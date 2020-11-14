MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County Board of Elections announced Saturday that nearly every challenge to provisional ballots was dropped with only a small number of votes in the Nov. 3 election disqualified. Officials say the challenges against more than 1,700 of the nearly 9,000 ballots were filed almost exclusively by the Trump campaign.
The ballots were disputed based on procedural errors made by the voters.
Following Friday’s four-hour special board meeting, officials say they found no evidence of voter fraud.
The board did agree to disqualify ballots in which the voter failed to sign the voter affidavit on the envelope.
