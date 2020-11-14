Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to officials, this happened just after 1 p.m. along the 3000 block of North 15th Street.
Police say the victim suffered three gunshot wounds including one to the chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.