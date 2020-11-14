TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and around the country due to increased demand, but analysts expect that to slacken in some places as the end of the year approaches. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.19, up a penny from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.58 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.13, up two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.60 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Despite a potential increase in demand over the holiday season, analysts expect demand to weaken as the year’s end nears amid new restrictions in some states due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
