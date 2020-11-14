Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, the annual Turkey Express giveaway is breaking records in this great time of need. This year, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and Pennsylvania state Sen. Shariff Street are collaborating to distribute 5,000 turkeys and 200 boxes of Thanksgiving trimmings.
This was the scene on Market Street in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
Jones says this is the largest turkey giveaway in his tenure.
