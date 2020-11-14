Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the face Friday night. This happened along the 1800 block of East Tusculum Street around 11:45 p.m.
Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
