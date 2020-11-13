PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homebuyers have been suffering some sticker shock. Prices are surging as people take advantage of record-low mortgage rates.
The National Association of Realtors says, in our region, the average price for existing single-family homes was nearly $287,000 last quarter.
That’s up nearly 12% from the same quarter last year.
Supply is also tightening. Some other regions jumped as much as 27%.
Those include Bridgeport, Connecticut, Crestview, Florida, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
