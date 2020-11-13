PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a warning about so-called porch pirates as the holiday season approaches. A survey finds thieves stole an estimated $5.4 billion worth of goods in the past year.
That includes items stolen from front doors and apartment lobby areas.
The problem is expected to get worse, with online purchasing expected to increase for the holiday season.
One surprise finding, about one in nine victims admit to stealing packages themselves at some point.
The data is based on a survey by finder.com.
