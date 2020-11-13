CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday night, according to police. It happened on the 300 block of North 55th Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the teen was shot once in the stomach and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

