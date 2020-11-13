Philadelphia Police: Man Found Shot To Death In SUV In Frankford

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a Jeep. It’s not clear where the shooting happened but investigators found the Jeep at Paul and Church Streets in Frankford, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say a bullet went through a window and the driver’s seat.

It then hit the 44-year-old man in the back.

No further information has been released.

