Philadelphia Police: Man Found Shot To Death In SUV In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a Jeep. It’s not clear where the shooting happened but investigators found the Jeep at Paul and Church Streets in Frankford, around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police say a bullet went through a window and the driver’s seat.
It then hit the 44-year-old man in the back.
No further information has been released.
