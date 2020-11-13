LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A major decision looms today that will affect thousands of students in Montgomery County. Due to the rising coronavirus numbers, the Montgomery County Board of Health is weighing in on school safety.

On Thursday, they met with parents virtually, and on Friday they are expected to decide if students will temporarily go back to all-remote learning.

There are a lot of parents in Montgomery County upset about the idea of switching to all virtual learning for two weeks. They voiced that concern Thursday in a two-hour Zoom meeting with the county board of health.

By the end – they left without a decision. That decision though is expected around noon Friday.

A marathon meeting – at times heated – played out over a packed Zoom call Thursday.

“It’s a massive failure, and even the fact that you’re suggesting it three months after you just did it, we’re back in the same spot. It kinda speaks volumes, doesn’t it? It don’t work people, move on. Find a different strategy,” one parent said.

“I can guarantee you that my son and his future will suffer if you do this,” a mother said.

Parents plead with county health officials to avoid going all-virtual.

The Montgomery County Board of Health is considering an order that would move all K-12 students – public and private – to all virtual learning for two weeks starting Nov. 23 through Dec. 6.

Health officials cite rising COVID-19 cases and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday as an opportunity for community spread.

Sports and extracurricular activities would also be suspended.

“We are here today to ask the board of health to discuss and vote on an order to temporarily require all schools in Montgomery County to support virtual education alone,” Janet Panning with the Montgomery County Board of Health said.

“This order is a tool for mitigation based on what we are seeing in the data, based on an increase in numbers,” Michelle Masters with the Montgomery County Board of Health said.

Instead, dozens of parents and school administrators urged county officials to let schools decide what’s best for their students.

“By virtue of the angst that you hear in the voices of these parents, it should tell us all that we must do everything we can to keep these schools open,” catholic school principal Denise Judge said.

