NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire in North Wales, Montgomery County. Firefighters arrived at The Addison at English Village Apartments on Lower State Road shortly before 6 a.m Friday and began rescuing people from the building.
So far, we know at least one person was rushed to the hospital.
The fire has since been placed under control.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
