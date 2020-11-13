(CBS Local)- Week 10 of the NFL season is here and the time to make a playoff run is dwindling for fantasy football owners. To help you dominate your league this week and inch closer to that playoff spot, the team from Fantasy Football Today is here with your Week 10 starts and sits.

Jamey Eisenberg and Adam Aizer run through the best and worst options at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end based on this week’s matchups.

Jamey’s start of the week is Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff going up against the Seattle Seahawks porous pass defense.

“They (the Seahawks) allow an average of 29.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Two of the last three quarterbacks against them have gone for 40 fantasy points,” said Eisenberg. “Jared Goff has top five potential but we’ll just leave him there at number seven, it’s a great week for quarterbacks.”

Joining Goff in the starts category for the quarterbacks group this week? The Broncos’ Drew Lock and Eagles’ Carson Wentz. Lock faces a Raiders defense that has also been prone to allowing opposing quarterbacks to flourish while Wentz faces the Giants whom he put up 30 fantasy points against just a few weeks back.

On the other hand, Adam has Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow as the quarterbacks to think about removing from your lineup this week. For Stafford, the big missing piece is wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

“He’s boring. And boring is okay in life, I’m pretty boring but in fantasy we want exciting people that are going to have big games. Kenny Golladay doesn’t play, and it’s not looking like he will, Matthew Stafford is just boring,” said Aizer. “And, the Washington Football Team gives up the ninth-fewest fantasy points quarterbacks. This is not as good of a matchup as you might think. I would start Tua, I would start Lock, I would start Carr all over Matthew Stafford.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Projected Points: 22.7



Drew Lock, Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 19.3

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 21.2



RB:

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team @ Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 11.6

Duke Johnson, Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 13.5



J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 12.4

WR:

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 14.0

Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 12.3

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 12.7

TE:

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, Projected Points: 8.7



Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 11.7

Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 10.5



Sit

QB:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 19.1



Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 21.0



Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 17.7



RB:

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 9.1

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 11.9

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 11.4

WR:

Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 11.3



Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 13.6

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 9.4

TE:

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 10.5

Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 12.1



Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 8.1