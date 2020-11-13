PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is fighting for his life after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in Frankford Friday morning. This happened just after 1 a.m. along the 1200 block of Bridge Street.
Police say the 40-year-old was shot twice in the left arm and once in the left hip.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
