EAST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least four people were sent to the hospital after a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. The multi-vehicle crash happened around midnight Friday at Mile Marker 67 in East Windsor Township.
Authorities say one of the vehicles overturned in the crash.
There’s also a report of a vehicle fire.
State police have shut down all lanes in the area to investigate the accident.
No word on what caused the crash.
