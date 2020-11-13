CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting took place on the 1700 block of South 30th Street around 4:15 p.m.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot once in the left foot, a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm, and a 14-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm.

All three teens are in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

