PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were rushed to the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting took place on the 1700 block of South 30th Street around 4:15 p.m.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot once in the left foot, a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm, and a 14-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm.
All three teens are in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
