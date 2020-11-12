PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 2017 Carson Wentz is like a long-lost friend. We remember that guy fondly and most Eagles fans are wishing and hoping and praying to see him again.

As the Eagles get ready for the second half of the season, Pat Gallen wonders, along with a friend, if we’ll ever see that guy again.

As we enter the second half of the Eagles’ season, everyone is searching for reasons as to why Wentz is struggling.

He says it’s on him but having a healthy roster would help too.

“There’s things I can do better, there’s communication I can do better, I can get rid of the ball quicker and there’s just different things on every play. I’ll be confident in whoever’s out there but it is exciting and encouraging to think maybe we’ll start getting some of these guys back,” Wentz said.

A lot of the glaring issues are things we’ve never seen from Wentz, dating back to his near-MVP season in 2017.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia broke down Wentz’s struggles by the numbers.

“If you look at 2017, he would get pressured, but man, he was so good in the pocket at avoiding that pressure or getting rid of the ball at the exact right time. And he was the fourth-best quarterback in the league when he faced pressure that year,” Kapadia said. “He’s been the 31st-ranked quarterback in the NFL against pressure this year.”

On Sunday, Wentz and the Eagles are looking for their ninth-straight win over the Giants.

Kapadia says the sacks are perhaps Wentz’s biggest problem. He’s taken the most of any QB this year.

His accuracy throwing to all parts of the field has suffered when looking back to 2017.

Despite those depressing stats, Kapadia offers some optimism.

“The more likely outcome is he experiences some positive regression and becomes a better quarterback — maybe not a top 5 guy but certainly a lot better than he was in the first eight games,” Kapadia said.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

4-Year-Old Shot In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

Gov. Phil Murphy Gives New Jersey Municipalities, Counties Ability To Regulate Operating Hours Of Non-Essential Businesses

Police: Delaware Woman Shoves Sandwich On 74-Year-Old Woman’s Face, Goes After Her With Hammer