PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite talked Thursday about the district’s decision to delay hybrid learning, which includes in-person instruction. He cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases in our region.

The transition to hybrid learning was to begin on Nov. 30.

The school district, in collaboration with the advice from city and state health officials, will continue an all-digital learning setting for all students as the pandemic remains at dangerous levels of transmission.

“The decision to put the transition to hybrid learning on hold was made after consideration with public health experts across the city and the commonwealth,” Dr. Hite said.

Of the 30,000 students who would have been able to return to the hybrid learning, only about one-third had chosen to do so as many parents were still skeptical about sending their kids back into the classroom.

Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union, says this is the right decision and one his organization has been pushing for.

“It is so important for us to be mindful of the health and safety of our children and, of course, the staff who work in the schools,” Jerry Jordan said. “Putting a group of people in the confines of a school will only lead to an increase in people catching the virus.”

School district officials say they will follow the guidance of health officials before deciding on a safe return to in-person classes.

