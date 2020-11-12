PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people wanted in a shooting incident at a West Philadelphia business. Police say a group of people attempted to force their way into a business located at 5601 Vine Street on Oct. 27 at 2:50 a.m.

When none of the occupants of the business would open the door, multiple gunshots were fired into the glass door and one of the people inside were shot in the leg.

A Black woman reportedly entered the business through the shattered door, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded to know where the money was.

Three other suspects entered the store and attempted to gain access to the ATM inside.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a Black woman, approximately 5-foot-5. She was wearing a white surgical mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, patterned blue jeans and blue and white Nike sneakers. She was also carrying a sling bag and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the second suspect appears to be a Black man, short with a thin build. He was wearing a black face mask, a black “Metallica” hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gray and white New Balance sneakers. He also has distinctive tattoos on both his right and left hands.

Suspect three is a tall Black man with a thin build. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, black hooded jacket with lighter lines across the chest, black pants with a zipper mid-leg and black shoes.

The fourth suspect is a Black woman with a medium build. She was wearing a black face mask with white lettering, a black hooded sweatshirt with a “Keep Calm and Popcorn On” logo written on the chest, black pants and white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on this shooting incident is ask to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184 — DC 20-19-066907.