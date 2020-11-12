CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that the campaign season is over and Joe Biden is the president-elect, those political yard signs need to come down. An army of talented community design leaders say don’t trash them; instead, donate them to the Building Heroes Project.

Young adults are turning those plastic signs into building toys, planters and other products.

You can drop them off at Tiny WPA at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood.

