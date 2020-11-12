CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A new drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Camden County College’s Cherry Hill campus opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and is available to county residents who meet certain requirements – by appointment only. This comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to soar across the entire region.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region is leading health experts to call for action.

“This is quickly becoming a catastrophic situation,” Dr. David Rubin said.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Dr. David Rubin, with the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, says their models show the coronavirus could soon overwhelm hospitals in the area.

He says there is now evidence the virus is circulating in schools. That has prompted the PolicyLab to recommend that all schools in the region switch to virtual learning by this coming Monday with no more in-person learning until the first of the year.

“This is literally about getting thru the winter season so we are not facing a crisis of people not being able to gain access to the emergency room department,” Dr. Rubin said.

The recommendation came Wednesday – on the same day Pennsylvania set a record for its biggest daily increase of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the recent spike in cases has resulted in Delaware County hospitals diverting patients.

Those sources say all patients sent to Delaware County hospitals on Monday had to be rerouted to other facilities in neighboring counties. Those in the emergency room are also seeing increased wait times, and first responders have also been testing positive for the virus in increasing numbers.

Meantime, happening Thursday in Montgomery County, the board of health will meet to vote on whether to move schools to entirely virtual learning for two weeks starting on Nov. 23.

“I’m very nervous. A lot of teachers that I spoke to, they’re nervous. They don’t necessarily agree with going back.” a South Jersey teacher said.

This South Jersey teacher – who asked not to be identified – is set to return to the classroom on Monday.

“If you open and kids or somebody gets exposed now you’re closing down the school for a couple weeks, and then you go back and it gets closed again,” she said.

The CHOP PolicyLab’s recommendation for schools is only a recommendation. Individual districts make the decision on whether to go virtual or not.

Meantime, for more information or to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 856-968-7100 or email covid19swabsite@cooperhealth.edu.

