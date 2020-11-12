PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was taken into police custody after he allegedly was making alarming statements and acting erratically onboard an American Airlines flight heading to Philadelphia from Orlando. The incident happened on flight #2392, just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
American Airlines says the man did not breach the flight deck door at any time but was acting erratic and making alarming statements.
“While on approach into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), the crew onboard flight 2392 traveling from Orlando (MCO) became aware of a customer exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming statements,” American said in a statement to Eyewitness News.
An American spokesperson says the man was demanding access inside the cockpit and wanted to talk to the pilot.
Fortunately, the onboard crew was able to de-escalate the situation and the man remained in his seat.
The man was taken into custody and the plane landed safely at the Philadelphia International Airport.
“The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight. Upon arrival at the gate, Philadelphia Police met the aircraft and placed the individual in custody,” American Airlines said.
No injuries were reported and no weapon was found.
Police say the man is not facing any charges and was taken to a local hospital.
