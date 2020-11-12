LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – An outbreak of cases has forced the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County to cancel all school bus service through the week. The district tells Eyewitness News they simply don’t have enough bus drivers and aides to cover all of the routes.
But the district will continue to operate on a hybrid model for now.
District officials are telling students who cannot get to school to join their classes online.
This comes as Montgomery County deals with a surge in the cases. The board of health is meeting Thursday to vote on whether to move schools to 100% virtual learning for two weeks starting on Nov. 23.
