PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two brothers who were high-ranking officials in Philadelphia are facing fraud and embezzlement charges. Officials say Leo Dignam and Paul Dignam each stole more than $100,000 from city programs to pay for personal expenses.
Leo Dignam worked as an assistant managing director for the city. He also helped run major events in the city like the Mummers Parade, Philadelphia Marathon and Broad Street run.
Neither brother works for the city anymore.
A third person, 61-year-old Barbara Conway, was charged with theft of funds from a program receiving federal funds, authorities say.
