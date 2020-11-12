Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — A heroic rescue is captured on video in New Jersey after a man drove into Newark Bay. Two people jumped in to help the driver — one of them was an amputee with one leg.
The 29-year-old is a certified swim instructor and lifeguard. He was in the right place at the right time as the car was quickly sinking.
The driver was not injured.
Officials say the gas pedal may have malfunctioned, causing him to go into the water.
