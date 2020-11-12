PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was taken into police custody after he allegedly made alarming statements and was acting erratically onboard an American Airlines flight heading to Philadelphia from Orlando. The incident happened on Flight 2392, just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
An American spokesperson says the plan was approaching Philadelphia International Airport when the man demanded access inside the cockpit to talk to the pilot.
Fortunately, the onboard crew was able to de-escalate the situation.
“The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight. Upon arrival at the gate, Philadelphia Police met the aircraft and placed the individual in custody,” American Airlines said.
No injuries were reported and no weapon was found.
Police say the man is not facing any charges and was taken to a local hospital.
