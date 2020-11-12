PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl was shot multiple times in a North Philadelphia double shooting, officials say. The double shooting happened on the 1100 block of W. Somerset Street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot once in the chest, once in the left shoulder and twice in the left arm. She was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital and placed in stable condition.
A 32-year-old man was also shot once in the neck and buttocks.
He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
