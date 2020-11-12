PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 4-year-old girl is hurt and a man is dead after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday. Police say the man who was killed is the city’s 430th murder this year.

As for the little girl who was also shot, officers say she’s lucky to be alive.

A loved one raced past crime scene tape as raw emotion was seen in North Philadelphia after more gun violence left behind bloodshed and pain in the City of Brotherly Love.

This time, a 32-year-old and a 4-year-old girl were struck on the 1100 block of West Somerset Street around 11:30 a.m.

“It’s really senseless. But I just got the call, so good thing that my niece is in stable condition,” said Clemon Outlaw, the victim’s great uncle.

Police at the scene said they now believe the 4-year-old girl was struck by a single bullet and it looks like the bullet initially entered her arm and then into her chest and abdomen. Police also believe there was a single shooter. She’s doing ok. A 32 y/o man died @CBSPhilly https://t.co/ZyQhyBdcLD — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 12, 2020

Police say the 32-year-old man was writing rap lyrics outside on a porch. The little girl, who family identified as his cousin, was nearby at the doorway when a gunman approached and started shooting.

“Our ballistic evidence would suggest that there’s one shooter. We have seven fired cartridge casings on location,” Philadelphia Police Cpt. Jason Smith said.

The man was struck twice and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Police say the 4-year-old girl was hit with a single bullet but officers believe it went through her arm and into her chest and abdomen.

Now as police collect evidence, even experienced detectives are trying to figure out how anyone could fire at an innocent child.

“My heart sunk,” Smith said.

“She’s in stable condition, she’s doing good, no surgeries,” Outlaw said.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation and don’t yet have a description of the shooter. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives.

