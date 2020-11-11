PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served in the nation’s armed forces. Today several ceremonies are taking place across the Delaware Valley to honor and thank veterans.
Here’s how you can pay tribute on this Veterans Day:
The Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Penn’s Landing will post a pre-recorded ceremony on its Facebook and YouTube accounts at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was pre-recorded because of the pandemic.
A Veterans Day ceremony will also be held on the Battleship New Jersey on Camden’s Waterfront. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
The battleship is also offering tours for veterans to thank them for their service.
Delaware County is holding its celebration online. The virtual ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m.
A recorded video presentation will honor World War II veteran Roland Scarinci, who was selected as the grand marshal of this year’s parade.
The National Constitution Center will host its annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony outdoors. Visitors can listen to the national anthem as staff raise the American flag. The non-contact experience begins at 11 a.m.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Fireball Soaring Across Northeast Sky Spotted By People Across Delaware Valley
Philadelphia Police Investigating After 61-Year-Old Woman Killed By Wrong-Way Driver In Head-On Crash In Mayfair
Four Seasons Total Landscaping Cashing In On New-Found Fame Following Trump Campaign Press Conference
You must log in to post a comment.