PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA and No Dog Left Behind are recognizing our military personnel this Veterans Day by offering a free pet food pantry. All veterans and active military personnel are welcomed to attend the PSPCA and No Dogs Left Behind event Wednesday morning.
The organizations will be giving out pet food on a first come, first serve basis, at the corner of 47th Street and Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. — or while supplies last.
No Dogs Left Behind is a long-time partner of the PSPCA and recognizes the role animals play in healing, stress-relieving, and bringing love into the lives of military service members.
“We are proud to partner with No Dog Gets Left Behind to help fill the gaps in pet resources for Veterans and Active Military Personnel,” said Mandy Hood, Community Outreach Manager for the PSPCA. “There has always been a need for access to pet food, and this pandemic has only increased that need. Through this partnership we are proud to help keep pets happy and healthy in the homes.”
Franklin Towne Charter High School’s National Honor’s Society will be on-site throughout the morning helping with the event.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Fireball Soaring Across Northeast Sky Spotted By People Across Delaware Valley
Philadelphia Police Investigating After 61-Year-Old Woman Killed By Wrong-Way Driver In Head-On Crash In Mayfair
Four Seasons Total Landscaping Cashing In On New-Found Fame Following Trump Campaign Press Conference
You must log in to post a comment.