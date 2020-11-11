PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial at Penn’s Landing on Wednesday for Veterans Day. The pair laid a wreath at the memorial.
A speaker at the event said, “If there’s anybody who understands what veterans go through, it’s this family.”
The president-elect’s son, Beau, was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and passed away in 2015 of brain cancer.
Biden often talked about his son’s service during his campaign.
