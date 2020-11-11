PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ear in a Kingsessing double shooting, Philadelphia police say. The double shooting happened on the 900 block of Paxon Street just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right ear and a 21-year-old man was shot one in his right hip.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
