By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People across the Delaware Valley caught a glimpse of a fireball that soared through the Northeast sky. The American Meteor Society received more than 300 reports so far from observers across 12 states.

The fireball was traveling from east to west and ended its visible flight near Poughkeepsie, New York.

Some people in the region said the saw the fireball.

A fireball is a meteor brighter than the planet Venus.

