PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People across the Delaware Valley caught a glimpse of a fireball that soared through the Northeast sky. The American Meteor Society received more than 300 reports so far from observers across 12 states.
The fireball was traveling from east to west and ended its visible flight near Poughkeepsie, New York.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Check out this shooting star/meteor captured on a Lakewood resident’s dashcam moments ago. @NWS_MountHolly @NASA pic.twitter.com/ms01y3Mipr
— The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 9, 2020
Some people in the region said the saw the fireball.
Saw it in North Wales last night while walking the dogs. It was neat to see!
— Zach (@Philsphan3433) November 9, 2020
I saw it in Oxford, PA
— MBatPhillies (@MikeBattistaPHL) November 9, 2020
A fireball is a meteor brighter than the planet Venus.
CBS3’s Lauren Casey contributed to this report.
