HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting the highest number of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. Health officials announced Wednesday 4,711 additional COVID-19 cases across the state.
On Tuesday, that number was 4,361.
The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 243,368.
Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10, officials say 354,972 COVID-19 tests have been administered with a total of 23,786 positive cases over the seven-day span.
As of Monday, there were 59 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 9,145 deaths.
Cases are rising rapidly in Philadelphia and city officials are continuing to monitor the situation.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says a “complete lockdown” in the city is on the table.
“Everything is on the table, right down to a complete lockdown to very targeted restrictions,” Farley said.
Officials continue to remind the public that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving the house. Mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
