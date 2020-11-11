CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The University of Pennsylvania has just installed new artwork on the campus. Artist Simone Leigh created a 16-foot tall, 5,900-pound bronze statue called “Brick House.”

It’s located on Penn’s main entrance to College Green at 34th and Walnut Streets.

Photo credit: Fletcher Rumbaugh/ CBS3

Penn says the statue has been in the planning stages for over a year.

It comes at a time of debate over racial injustice.

