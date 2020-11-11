Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The University of Pennsylvania has just installed new artwork on the campus. Artist Simone Leigh created a 16-foot tall, 5,900-pound bronze statue called “Brick House.”
It’s located on Penn’s main entrance to College Green at 34th and Walnut Streets.
Penn says the statue has been in the planning stages for over a year.
It comes at a time of debate over racial injustice.
