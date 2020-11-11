PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – They called him “the boy in the box.” Decades later, his murder remains an unsolved mystery.

On Wednesday morning, memorial services were held at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy to remember the little boy who’s become known as “America’s unknown child.”

The boy was found dead 61 years ago in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. That boy was buried there 22 years ago in 1998. They still don’t know who this boy is or who killed him.

Wednesday’s memorial service was held by the Vidocq Society, a group of independent investigators.

Back in February 1957, the boy was found dead in a box in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia. Police estimate he was between 4 and 6 years old. His death is the Philadelphia Police Department’s longest open cold case.

After his body was discovered, he was buried in a city cemetery. And then in 1998, his body was exhumed to test for DNA. He was reburied at Ivy Hill Cemetery in a donated plot on Nov. 11, 1998.

Vidocq’s members say they won’t stop until they figure out this boy’s story.

“I would say the sadness, the tragedy that in so many instances, more common than we would hope it would be, and the love and concern and memory for this boy brings it all together in a symbolic presence for all the children who suffered,” Howard Lebofsky of the Vidocq Society said.

The society says with advances in DNA technology, they are closer than they’ve ever been to identifying him, and that a break could come in a matter of months.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Fireball Soaring Across Northeast Sky Spotted By People Across Delaware Valley

Philadelphia Police Investigating After 61-Year-Old Woman Killed By Wrong-Way Driver In Head-On Crash In Mayfair

Four Seasons Total Landscaping Cashing In On New-Found Fame Following Trump Campaign Press Conference