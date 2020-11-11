PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson and Brett Favre are hunting buddies. On Wednesday, the old gunslinger gave the Eagles head coach something to shoot down.
Carson Wentz or Nick Foles is a debate that will never, ever go away. And now a hall-of-famer is chiming in.
Favre, the former Packers star, is a very good friend of Pederson’s. Favre has an opinion on that old situation.
As we know, Wentz is the Eagles starter and Foles is now in Chicago. And Wentz is struggling this year, that’s no secret.
On ESPN, Favre said that Wentz has the tools to be a franchise quarterback but is lacking consistency.
He went a step further and said that the Eagles made a mistake and that they should have kept Foles over Wentz.
Doug Pederson was asked about his good friend’s comments today and he had a fiery response.
“Carson’s our guy, Carson’s our draft pick, Carson’s the guy that is gonna carry us and lead this football team,” Pederson said. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. Those aren’t my words, those aren’t Howie [Roseman’s] words, Jeffrey [Lurie’s] words, those are his words. I respect that opinion and whatever he wants to say, that’s fine, we’re gonna remain friends. It doesn’t bother me one way or the other. All I know is that Carson Wentz is our guy.”
