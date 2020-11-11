PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 39-year-old woman who is nine months pregnant was shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1800 block of East Atlantic Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the pregnant woman was standing in her doorway when she was shot once to the right abdomen. She was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Police say the baby was born alive after an emergency C-section. Police also say the woman shot is conscious.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Fireball Soaring Across Northeast Sky Spotted By People Across Delaware Valley
Philadelphia Police Investigating After 61-Year-Old Woman Killed By Wrong-Way Driver In Head-On Crash In Mayfair
Four Seasons Total Landscaping Cashing In On New-Found Fame Following Trump Campaign Press Conference
You must log in to post a comment.