PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is thanking military troops and their families with free coffee on Veterans Day. On Wednesday, all of Wawa’s 900 locations are offering this special to veterans, active military members and their families.
“At Wawa supporting our military is part of our DNA and each year, Veterans Day gives us a chance to thank our troops, and, in our own small way, give something back to these brave and dedicated men and women,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s president and CEO. “Once again, we plan to honor our military and their families with free coffee on Veterans Day, and also through a socially-distanced care package assembly at our Wawa headquarters the Tuesday before Veterans Day. In its 10th year, we’ve been providing troops abroad with a taste of home through our coffee care packages, and we are passionate about continuing this tradition for years to come.”
Along with this, Wawa is continuing its annual tradition of “Operation Taste of Home.” On Tuesday, Wawa associates along with members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard, packed over 5,000 care packages that will be sent to military members who are currently deployed.
To find a Wawa location close to you, click here.
